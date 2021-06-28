Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 28, 2021

Share Facebook

Unsettled weather in over the entire week. After a weekend of showers and storms to varying degrees in parts of OH, we have showers and thunderstorms that will work through all areas between now and Friday. Today and tomorrow the focus of rain and thunderstorms will be more on northern and NW Ohio. Wednesday we see good threats of moisture statewide. Thursday and Friday the rain and thunderstorms will focus more on central and southern OH. All of that talk of “focus” does not mean we are ruling out moisture in the areas not mentioned…but rather those mentioned areas will have the best chances, and likely the higher rain totals. Daily we see rain coverage potential at 60-70%, and rains of .1″-.6″. Combined for the week, we end up with rain totals of at least 1″ to 2″ with some 2″+ totals still in play.

This weekend we look for the pattern to start to dry out. However, some models are suggesting that we get stuck in a “wraparound” pattern, with backside moisture continuing to rotate over Ohio through both Saturday and Sunday. For now, we are putting the forecast partly to mostly sunny and dry, but will continue to monitor low pressure late in the week to see if we need to make changes and allow some showers in central to eastern OH either day.

Next week, we are fully dry with sunny skies and above normal temps. WE should kick drying up a notch with excellent evaporation. We see this dry pattern extending into the start of the 11-16 day window too, staying sunny, warm and dry all the way through Saturday the 10th. We will pull a lot of this weeks moisture out of the soil profile next week if this solution verifies.