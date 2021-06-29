Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 29, 2021

Share Facebook

We are keeping a very active precipitation pattern in place over the state through the rest of this week. Today, the moisture that pops up will focus more on western and northern areas, but tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, the rest of the state gets in on the action. Friday will see western areas actually start to dry down, but we will be stuck with some wrap around moisture in central to northeastern parts of the state through Friday afternoon. All told, we still see a threat for .5″ to 2″ of rain over most of Ohio, with thunderstorms determining the higher rain totals, and we wont rule out some locally higher reports. The map below is an updated look at moisture potential.

We see temps pull back for Saturday, and most importantly , the humidity levels drop dramatically. That will lead to good drying, and a very pleasant feel to start off the holiday weekend. Temps climb a bit for Sunday while humidity levels stay low, and then we are warmer still and more humid for next Monday, the 5th. Dry weather stays nearby through tuesday early afternoon, but then showers and thunderstorms move back into the state late tuesday evening and overnight, bringing potential for .1″-,5″.

Next Wednesday is mostly rain free gain with partly sunny skies, and then a front is poised to slide in from the NW next Thursday, the 8th. That front has .25″-.75″ rain potential, coverage at 70%.

Temps for the period will cool off only for the start of this weekend, Otherwise we will see temps above normal for the rest of the 10 day forecast period.