Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 30, 2021

Additional moisture moving through Ohio today and tomorrow, but we begin to dry down on Friday. Today and tomorrow will likely be very active over a large part of Ohio, with showers and thunderstorms bringing moderate to heavy rain at times. The best potential for the heavier rains come overnight tonight and tomorrow, and mostly in central and southern Ohio. We are not ruling out the chances of heavy downpours north, but they will be less frequent and have smaller coverage than central and southern areas. Combined rain potential for the next 2 days is shown on the map below.

We turn out partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid Friday. This will be a refreshing change. With the lower humidity, we will see stronger evaporation potential and good drying. Saturday and Sunday we think we can see the dry trend continue, but there are some models that are continuing to keep pesky moisture rotating through far eastern OH. We do not think that stalling of low pressure over the eastern US will come to fruition, and as such we are promoting a drier forecast that some. However, we will need to watch track and speed of low pressure through the eastern US on Friday, and may need to tweak our forecast as we get there. For now, we expect a sunny and pleasant start to the holiday weekend.

We get full sunshine to start next week. Monday will be warm and more humid. Tuesday and Wednesday follow with additional heat and humidity. However, we are not adding precipitation at this time. Thursday (8th) a cold front sags into northern Ohio triggering showers with potential for up to .5″ and 70% coverage. However, that front runs out of gas as it moves south, and may not bring any rain to the state from I-70 southward. Temps remain above normal as we finish the 10 day forecast period.

The extended period has some shower activity for Saturday the 10th, and then showers return for the 13th and 14th. Totals are not overly impressive, but we can see up to .4″ and coverage of 70% out of each wave that comes through.