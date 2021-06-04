Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 4, 2021

Share Facebook

No change in our forecast outlook from yesterday. We turn out partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry today, and stay sunny, warm, dry through the weekend and next Monday. Temps will be above normal for the weekend, and we should see significant drying. Good opportunity for forage work in this timeframe.

We see our weather pattern get a little more unsettled starting next Tuesday. Heat and humidity will lead to some instability over the state, and that triggers the potential for afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. Tuesday and Wednesday we see this action only having 60% coverage with rain totals up to .3″ or 4″ either day. Thursday and Friday the action becomes a little longer lasting, and also has more coverage. We look for 80-90% coverage those days, and rain totals up to half an inch. Combined, we can see all of Ohio getting at least .25″ and as much as an inch or more for the 4 day period. The map below shows an updated look. We all will get some rain next week from Tuesday through Friday.

Next weekend we are dry again. Full sunshine is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, with above normal temps. A front will be developing late next weekend off to our west, so we still are liking a chance of rain early on the week of the 14th, probably on Monday the 14th. However, timing is a little uncertain. We do see a large heat dome in the plains developing that week, and expect it to build east, keeping temps above normal to well above normal through mid-June.