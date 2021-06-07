Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 7, 2021

Share Facebook

Warm air will bring some instability this week as minor low pressure parks over the eastern part of the country. The low will be centered a little farther south, but we see good south flow coming up into the eastern corn belt, and that will bring moisture with it. While it may not rain all day, or even rain every day, the threat is there the next 4-5 days. We will put scattered showers in the forecast today through at least Thursday. Today and tomorrow will push 75% coverage, Wednesday down to 60% and Thursday near 80-90%. Daily rains will run from a few hundredths to .5″, but there can be better thunderstorm potential wedneasyd nd Thursday, which would boost rain chances with moderate to heavy rains in spots. So, all told, rain totals through Friday will run from half to 1.5″ in all areas, and some localized rains will be closer to 2″ or more. All of us see rain this week, some on multiple occasions. The map below shows cumulative rain potential for the week.

We are drier this weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. Temps stay above normal. Then next week, after a few showers to start Monday into early Tuesday, we stay mostly sunny and generally dry as we finish the 10 day window. Those showers can produce .5″ or less over 80% of Ohio, and again will be more of a pop up variety, not rain all day. We see temps really ramp up to rather hot levels late in the week next week and the heat stays through the extended 11-16 day forecast window as well.

All told, this is a good forecast for moisture on areas that have the crop planted and growing. It does not have much opportunity in the near term to continue or finish planting, and is also not conducive to haying or forage work. Expect humidity to build in this type of pattern over the next 10 days.