Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 8, 2021

No change in our forecast this morning. We continue to see on and off moisture every day through the rest of this week. Showers will have lesser coverage today and tomorrow, but more thunderstorm potential late this week. Full week rain totals remain at .25″-1″ but areas that see thunderstorms can have those totals up closer to 1.5″ or more rather easily. The map below shows an updated look at moisture for the rest of the week.

Saturday turns out mostly sunny and dry. Sunday expect partly sunny skies, but a minor trough can sneak through in the afternoon and may produce a few spits or sprinkles with 40% coverage. Then Monday we feature a mix of clouds and sun, with a frontal system bringing rain from .25″-.5″ Monday night into Tuesday.

Next Thursday and Friday swing back drier again, but the jury is out on temps. Models have disagreement still this morning on a cooler north/northwest air flow pattern and a strong southwest flow. So, while we are keeping the forecast drier for the end of the 10 day window, we need more data to make a call on temps.

Overall, our analysis of the pattern remains the same today…this is a great forecast for crop growth and development, but not so good of a forecast for any remaining field work, whether planting, side dressing or spraying along with forage or hay work.