Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast June 9, 2021

No material changes to our thoughts this morning once again. We are in a balmy, muggy, warm cycle, where pop up showers and storms can easily happen. The likelihood for storms is higher today, as we get more heat and energy into Ohio. We think chances are pretty good for some strong to severe storms in central and southwestern OH late this afternoon through the overnight, at least up until midnight. Tomorrow we likely end up with less of a strong to severe threat, but still see scattered showers and storms around. The strong storms tonight can have some significant rains with them, potentially pushing 2 inches in spots, so be aware. The map below shows rain totals for today and tomorrow combined.

Friday we start to dry out over the western half of the state, but see showers linger in the east. Those showers can bring an additional .25″ to 70% of eastern Ohio. Temps stay very warm as we finish the week. Saturday starts with sun in all areas, but showers return from the NW Saturday evening and overnight. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to .4″ with 75% coverage. Sunday also features scattered showers with rain totals up to .5″ and coverage at 60%.

We go dry for all of next week. Monday through Friday turns out sunny and warm. We expect great evaporation and dry down. Temps cool slightly for Thursday, but warm quickly to finish the week and the 10 day period.