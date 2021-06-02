Ohio Pork Council welcomes Ashcraft as next Communication Director

Share Facebook

The Ohio Pork Council and Executive Vice President Cheryl Day have announced the hiring of Curt Ashcraft as the organization’s next Communication Director beginning June 1, 2021.

In this position, Ashcraft will be at the forefront of all communication, marketing, and educational efforts for the Ohio Pork Council, including all management of social media, content, and promotions for the organization.

“We are excited to welcome Curt to our team, leading the marketing and communication effort for the organization,” Day said. “His experience and creativity will assist Ohio pig farmers find new and innovative ways to promote healthy, wholesome pork.”

Ashcraft comes to the Ohio Pork Council with a number of experiences that are rooted in the world of agriculture. Growing up on a grain farm and rural community in Knox County, Ashcraft spent his youth as a member of 4-H, as well as the National FFA Organization. During his four years in the Fredericktown FFA Chapter, Ashcraft was involved in parliamentary procedure, public speaking, and was a member of one of the top meat science programs in the state.

“I couldn’t be more excited to accept the opportunity of a lifetime with the Ohio Pork Council,” Ashcraft said. “My passion for the pork industry is an easy match for the career in communication that I have been lucky to build and look to continue to grow with the OPC. I want to thank the Ohio Pork Council and Cheryl Day for their belief in me and their support moving forward.”

Prior to the Ohio Pork Council, Ashcraft has spent the last 6 years working in communication at the college athletics level, including the previous four years as the Assistant Director of Athletics Communications at Denison University in Granville, Ohio. While at Denison, Ashcraft assisted in all communication efforts for the athletic department, including event recaps, press releases, website management, event management, audio and video productions, as well as the scheduling and mentorship of the Denison Sports Network’s student work staff.

A native of Fredericktown, Ashcraft graduated from Otterbein University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications and public relations. Prior to Denison, Ashcraft also worked in communication at Kenyon College, Stretch Internet, and Mesa Community College. Ashcraft currently resides in nearby Pataskala with his wife, Malinda.