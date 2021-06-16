Ohio Soybean Council announces Board of Trustees election

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) Board of Trustees has five district seats up for election this year. All eligible candidates interested in running for the OSC Board must obtain at least 15 valid signatures on the petition available at www.soyohio.org/petition.

All petitions must be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) by mail and must be postmarked no later than July 6, 2021, and received by July 13, 2021.

OSC is the Qualified State Soybean Board for Ohio and manages state soybean checkoff dollars. The OSC Board is made up of farmer volunteers who direct the investment of checkoff dollars to improve the profitability of Ohio soybean farmers.

Districts up for election are:

District 1: Fulton, Henry, Lucas, and Williams Counties — incumbent Todd Hesterman is eligible to run for another term.

District 2: Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Wood Counties — incumbent Nathan Eckel is eligible to run for another term.

District 5: Allen, Hancock, and Putnam Counties — incumbent Bill Bateson is term-limited.

District 9: Delaware, Marion, Morrow, and Union Counties — incumbent Mike Ralph is eligible to run for another term.

District 13: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Highland, and Warren Counties— incumbent David Clark is eligible to run for another term.

To be eligible for election to the OSC Board, you must live in a county in the districts listed and be a soybean producer engaged in the growing of soybeans in the State of Ohio who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss of soybeans at any time during the 3-year period immediately preceding Nov. 15 of the current year.

Eligible producers who have contributed to the soybean checkoff and have submitted a petition with the signatures of 15 other eligible soybean producers who reside in the respective district shall be determined by ODA as candidates for election. OSC Trustees serve one term of three years, and may be elected to serve up to three consecutive terms.

For questions, please contact Kirk Merritt, OSC Executive Director, at kmerritt@soyohio.org.