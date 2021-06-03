Ohio’s bacon and egg producers support Ohio restaurants through Best Buckeye Breakfasts campaign

Share Facebook

Ohio’s egg and bacon farmers have joined efforts to launch Best Buckeye Breakfasts — a statewide restaurant support campaign highlighting Ohio farmers’ favorite breakfast menu items while encouraging the state’s consumers to support their local restaurants and those they employ by dining in, carrying out, or sharing their favorite breakfast spots. Best Buckeye Breakfasts officially launches June 3, on National Egg Day, and will run through Aug. 15, on BestBuckeyeBreakfasts.com.

“Ohio is home to one-of-a-kind foodie destinations and, no matter where you go, you’ll likely find a delicious breakfast dish on the menu that features eggs and bacon produced by local farmers,” Jim Chakeres, executive vice president, Ohio Poultry Association (OPA). “While Ohio’s farmers are excited to share their favorite breakfast spots, they want to hear from local communities and restaurateurs as part of this campaign.”

Over the next 10 weeks, Best Buckeye Breakfasts will highlight different menu items — from eggs benedict to breakfast sandwiches and traditional breakfasts — and which Ohio restaurants serve them best, according to Ohio’s farmers and social media users. Ohioans can find new restaurant ideas each week by searching by the five regions of the state, allowing individuals to easily pinpoint their next stop within their local community, or during their next road trip.

Join the conversation

Ohioans are encouraged to join the conversation and share their favorite breakfast restaurant for a chance to win a $100 restaurant gift card. Ohio egg and bacon farmers will randomly select five winners (one from each region) each week for sharing their favorite breakfast restaurant and menu item. To enter, Ohioans can visit BestBuckeyeBreakfasts.com.

Nominate an Ohio breakfast restaurant

To further support Ohio restaurants, Ohio egg and bacon farmers will provide direct monetary grants to restaurants across the state. To nominate a deserving Ohio breakfast restaurant to give them a chance to win a $2,500 grant, complete the form on BestBuckeyeBreakfasts.com.

“Although Ohio’s farming community was directly impacted by COVID-19, many local restaurants are still facing the devastating impact of the pandemic,” said Cheryl Day, executive vice president, Ohio Pork Council. “Best Buckeye Breakfasts encourages individuals to support local restaurants and those they employ by dining out or through sharing new restaurant ideas for other families to explore this summer.”

Best Buckeye Breakfasts is a partnership of the Ohio Poultry Association and the Ohio Pork Council. Together, these organizations represent more than 3,500 Ohio farming families whose pork, egg, chicken and turkey products are served in restaurants across the state and nation.

To learn more and to join the conversation, visit BestBuckeyeBreakfasts.com.