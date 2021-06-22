Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 209 | The Cartoonist

Share Facebook

Matt, Dusty and Kolt are joined by Earl Musick, the OCJ Cartoonist. Musick has done work for the FBI, US Postal Service, Disney, and several newspapers just to name a few. Additionally, Matt has an interview with “Coach Bob,” a life coach with Kalmbach Feeds. Dale sends back a report with Brent Raines of Krone North America from the Krone Hay Expo. Dale also caught up with Corey Atley of Corn Warriors talking about Pivot BIO.