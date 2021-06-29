Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 210 | Water Quality Progress

Matt, Dusty and Kolt are joined by Jordan Hoewischer, Director of Water Quality & Research for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Jordan talks about the progress the state of Ohio is making in water quality efforts. Plus, Dusty catches up with Dr. Laura Lindsey from Ohio State talking about double-cropping soybeans. Dusty also talked to Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) about infrastructure. Matt catches up with Nate Douridas, CCA of the Farm Science Review.
