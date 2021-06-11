OPA seeking nominations for American Egg Board

Share Facebook

The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is accepting suggestions for nominations to serve on the 2022-2023 American Egg Board (AEB), which is U.S. egg farmer’s link to consumers in communicating the value of the incredible egg. AEB is seeking a diverse pool of candidates and appointed members will serve a two-year term.

“Board members serve a vital role in overseeing and executing AEB’s mission to increase demand for egg and egg products on behalf of U.S. egg farmers,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “It is an honor to serve with other professionals on a national level to guide the egg community and further our commitment to provide safe, nutritious and affordable eggs to Ohioans and the world.”

To be eligible for nomination, persons must be producers or representatives of producers and they must own 75,000 or more laying hens. Producers who own less than 75,000 hens are eligible provided they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

The Board is appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and consists of 18 members and 18 alternates from all regions of the country who are egg farmers nominated by certified state and regional organizations representing egg farmers. Members and alternates may not serve more than three consecutive two-year terms in their current position. The diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of their industries in experience of members, marketing strategies, methods of production and distribution, and other distinguishing factors that will bring diverse perspectives.

All nominations should be submitted by June 17 to OPA at info@ohiopoultry.org.

Ohio is the second largest egg farming state in the nation, producing more than 10 billion eggs each year. Ohio egg farmers make egg safety a top priority and are proud to provide Ohioans with high-quality eggs.

For more information about Ohio’s egg farms, visit www.ohiopoultry.org or www.ohioeggs.com.