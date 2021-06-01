Planting progress nears completion, emergence advances

Share Facebook

Timely precipitation occurred throughout the week which accelerated crop progress and boosted crop conditions,

according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions

were rated 89 percent adequate to surplus, up 14 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending May 30 averaged 3 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.84 inches of precipitation. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 30.

Farmers continued planting crops between showers. Replanting activities were necessary in some fields. Oats were 94 percent emerged and were rated 72 percent good to excellent condition. Corn planted progress was 92 percent complete and corn emerged was at 70 percent, 20 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Soybeans planted progress remained ahead of the five-year average at 84 percent while soybeans emerged was 58 percent.

Winter wheat jointing was 98 percent and the winter wheat crop was rated 77 percent good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 82 percent good to excellent condition.

