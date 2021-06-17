POET reaching out to communities through grant program

Share Facebook

POET Biorefining – Leipsic awarded five organizations a total of $2,500 through the 2021 Never Satisfied Community Grant Program.

The Putnam County Goat and Sheep Committee was awarded $500 to purchase a new wash rack at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.

The Putnam Country Agriculture Society was awarded $500 to repair gates and roads at the fairgrounds.

The Putnam County Swine Improvement Committee & County Calf Keepers was awarded $500 to enhance barn conditions at the fairgrounds.

The Project Lifesaver Committee’s was awarded $500 for their Project Lifesaver program, which provides search and rescue devices for those with special needs.

The Miller City FFA Alumni was awarded $500 to develop an education courtyard at the Miller City school district for students to grow produce as part of their coursework.

“At POET, investing in our communities is a top priority,” said Ken Miceli, POET Biorefining – Leipsic general manager. “Each of these organizations is dedicated to making our communities a better place. This aligns with POET’s mission and values and we applaud their determination and hard work.”

In addition, POET Biorefining – Marion awarded the Marion Public Library a $1,000 grant through the 2021 Never Satisfied Community Grant Program to support literacy initiatives. The grant will be used for the Marion Imagination Library program which serves to increase kindergarten readiness, increase third grade reading proficiency and increase on-time graduation rates. The Library has partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagine Library (OGIL). OGIL delivers a book each month to children from birth to age five. The grant will sponsor eight children in Marion County through the lifespan of the program. Because OGIL currently matches all local funds raised, the sponsorship is doubled to include eight additional children. Children will receive a total of 60 books over the course of five years, ending when the child enters kindergarten.

Through the Never Satisfied Community Grant Program, individuals and organizations were invited to apply for funding for projects aimed at changing their community for the better. For more information, visit poet.com/neversatisfied.