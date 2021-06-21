Preventive controls for animal food course offers FSMA training for processing facilities

Share Facebook

The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requires facilities processing any type of animal food (complete feed or ingredients) to comply with new current good manufacturing practices and to implement a written animal food safety plan developed and overseen by a “preventive controls qualified individual (PCQI).”

In order to assist businesses in meeting the requirements set by the Food and Drug Administration, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, in collaboration with the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), will offer the FSPCA Preventive Controls for Animal Food Course Sept. 27-29.

Open to all facilities impacted by FSMA, this course is the standardized training developed by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance (FSPCA). Led by Gary Huddleston of AFIA, the course content will provide knowledge of the FSMA animal preventive controls rule and training for creation of an effective animal food safety plan. A certificate of completion will be given by the FSPCA to individuals that attend the course in full.

Other course topics include:

Overview of the FSMA requirements for animal food

Current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements

Animal food safety hazards

Overview of the food safety plan

Hazard analysis and preventive controls determination

Preventive control management components

Process controls

Sanitation controls

Supply­chain­applied controls

Recall plan

“This course is a great resource for companies that have a limited knowledge of FSMA requirements,” said Gary Huddleston, director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs for AFIA. “The course will provide all the information and tools necessary to create an effective animal food safety plan that complies with FSMA requirements.”

Registration

Registration for the PCQI training is $650 for OABA members, $750 for non-members, with a limit of 60 participants. The event will be held at Der Dutchman Restaurant in Plain City, Ohio. For complete event details or to register, visit oaba.net/events. The registration deadline is Aug. 17.

Information on block rooms is available at oaba.net/events for those in need of lodging. Reservations must be made by Aug. 17.