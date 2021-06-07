Prime crop growth conditions

Share Facebook

Adequate amounts of rain and ideal temperatures occurred during the week leading to ample soil moisture supplies and good crop growth, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 89 percent adequate to surplus, the same as last week. Temperatures for the week ending June 6 were on par with historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.85 inches of precipitation. There were 3.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 6.

Farmers replanted small amounts of crops, made hay, side dressed corn, and sprayed crop fields. Oats planting was

complete while oats emerged was 96 percent. Oats condition was rated 70 percent good to excellent condition.

Corn planted progress was 95 percent complete and corn emerged was at 83 percent. Soybeans planted progress was 89 percent while soybeans emerged was 74 percent. Winter wheat headed was 91 percent and the winter wheat crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent condition.

You can read the full report here.