Join OSU Extension for an in-person small grains field day on June 22 at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station in Wood County. Topics include high input wheat, winter malting barley management, specialty small grains (spring small grains, spelt, hard wheat, and more!), weed control, and double-crop opportunities.

When: Tuesday, June 22, 9:00 AM to noon followed by lunch

Where: Northwest Agricultural Research Station, 4240 Range Line Rd., Custar, OH 43511

Cost: Free! (Please RSVP by June 18 to receive a free boxed lunch sponsored by Ohio Corn and Wheat)

RSVP: https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9Lmf2ivrOAORgbA

For more information, please contact Laura Lindsey (lindsey.233@osu.edu), Eric Richer (richer.5@osu.edu), Nick Eckel (eckel.21@osu.edu), or Ed Lentz (lentz.38@osu.edu).