Sunrise announces inaugural class of Sunrise University

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunrise Cooperative has announced the addition of nine team members as an extension of its RISE FFA Career Program. The new members of the Sunrise team are full-time employees and the inaugural class of Sunrise University.

Sunrise University is an expansion of the RISE FFA Career Program. In 2021, Sunrise has offered a full-time position to nine individuals. These new employees will learn all facets of the cooperative to expand their knowledge in agriculture. Their employment will allow Sunrise to grow our own team with dedicated employees that have learned from the start about Sunrise and our customer-owners. The recent graduates will build their career paths through first-hand experience in what we have coined as Sunrise University.

The inaugural class of Sunrise University includes Zach Allgyre (Seneca East FFA), Colton Boyer (Clear Fork FFA), Hannah Cleveland (Bellevue FFA), Brayden Cole (Lorain County JVS FFA), Shaun Hall (Shelby FFA), Eli Ott (Monroeville FFA), Dan Utz (Buckeye Central FFA), Jacob Walters (Van Buren FFA) and Seth Wells (Miami East FFA). These new employees are 2021 graduates that were active with their FFA chapter and had a desire to enter the agriculture workforce following graduation.

“Our partnership with Ohio FFA has developed a great connection to the future leaders in ag,” said George D. Secor, President/CEO of Sunrise. “We are not going to wait for new employees to find us, we need to develop our own. Through Sunrise University we are going to grow our own replacements and strive for continued success of our customer-owners.”