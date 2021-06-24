Turkey harvest down 19%

Share Facebook

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2021 spring hunting season include: Columbiana (454), Belmont (444), Meigs (437), Tuscarawas (417), Jefferson (408), Monroe (408), Ashtabula (401), Washington (398), Guernsey (378), and Muskingum (373).

“Wild turkey populations appear to have declined in much of the eastern U.S., including Ohio,” said Kendra Wecker, Division of Wildlife Chief. “The Division of Wildlife, in consultation with the Ohio Wildlife Council, other state wildlife agencies, and our non-government wildlife partners will be examining if further conservation measures are needed to stabilize and improve Ohio’s wild turkey population.”

Adult male turkeys (gobblers) made up 82% of the total 2021 harvest with 11,976 turkeys taken. Hunters checked 2,397 juvenile male turkeys (jakes) represented 16% of the harvest, and 173 bearded female turkeys (hens) were checked. The Division of Wildlife sold and distributed 61,135 wild turkey permits during the spring hunting season. The 2021 spring turkey season limit was two bearded wild turkeys and hunters could harvest one bearded turkey per day using a shotgun or archery equipment.

Here’s a county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters during the 2021 spring and youth hunting seasons. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2021, and the 2020 numbers are in parentheses.

Adams: 358 (421); Allen: 65 (79); Ashland: 149 (170); Ashtabula 401 (449); Athens: 324 (380); Auglaize: 29 (54); Belmont: 444 (533); Brown: 345 (433); Butler: 173 (237); Carroll: 286 (368); Champaign: 56 (106); Clark: 12 (17); Clermont: 249 (367); Clinton: 51 (92); Columbiana: 454 (395); Coshocton: 331 (450); Crawford: 47 (59); Cuyahoga 10 (7); Darke: 48 (68); Defiance: 160 (244); Delaware: 85 (127); Erie: 47 (41); Fairfield: 82 (115); Fayette: 7 (17); Franklin: 17 (21); Fulton: 104 (118); Gallia: 359 (398); Geauga 163 (214); Greene: 17 (22); Guernsey: 378 (508); Hamilton: 83 (147); Hancock: 28 (48); Hardin: 84 (103); Harrison: 351 (458); Henry: 48 (56); Highland: 317 (412); Hocking: 217 (271); Holmes: 167 (241); Huron: 88 (112); Jackson: 293 (351); Jefferson: 408 (413); Knox: 271 (317); Lake 60 (70); Lawrence: 182 (228); Licking: 277 (319); Logan: 88 (116); Lorain: 107 (141); Lucas: 50 (54); Madison: 5 (11); Mahoning: 181 (198); Marion: 30 (46); Medina: 97 (118); Meigs: 437 (503); Mercer: 10 (30); Miami: 18 (29); Monroe: 408 (532); Montgomery: 23 (28); Morgan: 267 (322); Morrow: 107 (146); Muskingum:373 (499); Noble: 347 (399); Ottawa: 1 (1); Paulding: 70 (75); Perry: 249 (283); Pickaway: 13 (33); Pike: 185 (197); Portage: 185 (248); Preble: 82 (125); Putnam: 40 (61); Richland: 209 (221); Ross: 262 (334); Sandusky: 23 (23); Scioto: 228 (272); Seneca: 123 (108); Shelby: 42 (39); Stark: 240 (270); Summit: 64 (79); Trumbull 307 (378); Tuscarawas: 417 (528); Union: 34 (48); Van Wert: 10 (22); Vinton: 233 (294); Warren: 67 (110); Washington: 398 (484); Wayne: 102 (123); Williams: 183 (192); Wood: 24 (31); Wyandot: 77 (87).

2021 total: 14,541; 2020 total: (17,894)

