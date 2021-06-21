USDA reminds Ohio producers to file crop acreage reports

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Agricultural producers in Ohio who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) office before the applicable deadline.

“Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Mark VanHoose, Acting State Executive Director in Ohio. “Our FSA staff can assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”

An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for:

July 15, 2021 — Report all your burley tobacco, cabbage (planted 3/19/21-5/31/21), corn, grain sorghum, hybrid corn seed, spring oats, popcorn, potatoes, soybeans, sugar beets, tomatoes and all other spring-seeded crops. Report perennial forage crops and Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage.

Aug. 15, 2021 — Report cabbage (Planted 6/1/21-7/20/21).

Sept. 30, 2021 — Report aquaculture.

Dec. 15, 2021 — Report fall-seeded 2022 crops, barley, fall wheat, and all other fall-seeded small grains.

Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment.

To file a crop acreage report, you will need to provide:

Crop and crop type or variety.

Intended use of the crop.

Number of acres of the crop.

Map with approximate boundaries for the crop.

Planting date(s).

Planting pattern, when applicable.

Producer shares.

Irrigation practice(s).

Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable.

Other information as required.

Acreage reporting details

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.