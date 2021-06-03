West Holmes FFA Chapter awarded Americas Farmer Grow Rural Education Grant

June 3, 2021 FFA News Leave a comment

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter

The West Holmes FFA Chapter was awarded the Americas Farmer Grow Rural Education Grant thanks to a nomination by Sweet Breeze Farms. This program is helping fund the future of rural communities with $2,500 grants that make a positive impact on rural nonprofit organizations. Each year eligible farmers enroll for a chance to help a rural nonprofit organization with an America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund. Since 2010, they have awarded more than $35 million to thousands of organizations.  The officer team will make a decision on how to use the grant to purchase educational supplies for the classroom. Thanks again to Sweet Breeze Farms and the Bayer Fund for the donation! 

