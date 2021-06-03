West Holmes FFA Chapter awarded Americas Farmer Grow Rural Education Grant

Share Facebook

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter

The West Holmes FFA Chapter was awarded the Americas Farmer Grow Rural Education Grant thanks to a nomination by Sweet Breeze Farms. This program is helping fund the future of rural communities with $2,500 grants that make a positive impact on rural nonprofit organizations. Each year eligible farmers enroll for a chance to help a rural nonprofit organization with an America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund. Since 2010, they have awarded more than $35 million to thousands of organizations. The officer team will make a decision on how to use the grant to purchase educational supplies for the classroom. Thanks again to Sweet Breeze Farms and the Bayer Fund for the donation!