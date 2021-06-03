Share Facebook

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter

On Monday May 10th the West Holmes FFA chapter held an assembly and a drive your tractor to school day at West Holmes High School to round out their FFA Week that was held in March. Officers for the chapter came up with different games including tug of war, egg toss, an obstacle course, milk the cow, bale toss, and pie eating. Students participated in these events and the winners won free milkshakes, and candy bars. The winners of the drive your tractor to school were, oldest: Wyatt Schlauch, newest: Dyllan Bender, dirtiest: Wyatt Schlauch, cleanest: Becca Schuch, smallest: Sarah Irwin and biggest: Pacee Miller. The winners of the drive your truck to school day were, oldest: Jayme Pennell, newest: Alysa Pringle, dirtiest: Addison Yates, cleanest: Meghan Stewart, smallest: Ian Jones, and biggest: Clay Shepler. This event was rescheduled due to weather conditions.