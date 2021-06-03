West Holmes FFA members participated in the 2021 Agricultural Communications contest

Share Facebook

Jayme Pennell, Ashley Tate, Ally Ogi, and Alysa Pringle

On Tuesday April 12th, four West Holmes FFA members participated in the Agricultural Communications contest and placed 9th in the State. The team consisted of Ally Ogi, Jayme Pennell, Alysa Pringle, and Ashley Tate. Agricultural Communications is a 4 person team that creates a proposal and presentation about an agricultural topic. This year’s scenario was to promote an agricultural educator. Members were also asked to take a test on AP Style and complete an editing exercise and write either an article based on their opinion or an unbiased journal article. The individual results were Ashley Tate 17th, Alysa Pringle 44th, Jayme Pennell 48th, and Ally Ogi 52nd.