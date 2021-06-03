West Holmes FFA members participated in the 2021 Dairy Handlers CDE

Share Facebook

Wyatt Schlauch and Amy Hughes

On Tuesday, April 20th, two West Holmes FFA members participated in the Dairy Handlers CDE. Member Amy Hughes was 3rd in the state and Wyatt Schlauch was 9th in the state. The Dairy Handlers CDE involves showing an animal to the best of the handler’s ability. This year, members had to make a 15 minute video presentation of them demonstrating their dairy showmanship skills. They were evaluated on their skills on exhibiting the animal and safe animal handling.