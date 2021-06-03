West Holmes FFA members participated virtually in the 2021 Ag Issues Forum contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Becca Schuch, Garrett Houin, and Alysa Pringle

On Saturday April 24th, three West Holmes FFA members participated virtually in the Ag Issues Forum contest. The team of Garrett Houin, Alysa Pringle, and Becca Schuch placed 4th in the state. Only the top 4 portfolios get to compete in the state contest. Members had to choose a topic involving a current issue in agriculture, create a portfolio about the topic, and present the topic to local groups and then to a panel of judges. The topic they chose was about nitrogen leaching in the Gulf of Mexico and how we could solve it with new technology. They would like to thank the following groups for partaking in listening to our presentation; The Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District, The Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District, The Holmes County Farm Bureau, and a panel of 8 local farmers. A special thanks to Craig and Jane Houin for helping coach this team.