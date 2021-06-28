Wheat rapidly approaching maturity, harvest beginning

Share Facebook

Crop conditions declined slightly from the previous week as dry weather continued, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 72 percent adequate to surplus, down 17 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending June 27 were on par with historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.73 inches of precipitation. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 27.

Farmers made hay, side-dressed corn, and applied herbicides. Oats headed was 89 percent complete and oats condition was rated 69 percent good to excellent. Corn emerged progress was complete while corn condition was rated 71 percent good to excellent. Soybeans emerged was complete while early planted soybeans began to bloom. Soybeans condition was rated 68 percent good to excellent. Winter wheat mature was rated 60 percent complete and the winter wheat crop was rated 72 percent good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 72 percent good to excellent.

You can read the full report here.