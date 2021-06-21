WOTUS re-do (again)

Share Facebook

In June, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it plans to revise the definition of Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Specifically, the Department of Justice is filing a motion requesting remand of the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR), issued by the Trump administration to replace the Obama administration-finalized Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

EPA said it plans to initiate a new rulemaking process, and anticipates developing a new rule that defines WOTUS “and is informed by a robust engagement process.”

“The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) is disappointed in the EPA’s announcement of its intention to revise the Navigable Waters Protection Rule,” said John Linder, NCGA president from Edison in Morrow County. “The current rule provided long-overdue certainty and clarity for farmers about their obligations under the Clean Water Act. Clean water is important to America’s corn farmers, and we are committed to protecting our environment and the communities where we live and work. We are dedicated to protecting our water resources for future generations and will work with the EPA to implore that they recognize the efforts of agriculture and not return to an overly burdensome regulation.”