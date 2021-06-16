Zane Trace FFA Completes “Blankets for Babies” Service Project

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

What do you get when you combine 72 yards of fleece fabric, 8 pairs of scissors and 31 Zane Trace FFA Members? The answer is 24 completed no-sew blankets for patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio! Members of the Zane Trace FFA volunteered their time outside of class during the month of May to complete the blankets. Hallee Scott, who recently served as the Chapter president, was the chair of the project and helped coordinate the purchasing of materials, setup of the work area and the instruction on how to assemble the blankets. The project was funded using proceeds raised during the chapter’s annual Sausage Breakfast which was held in February. The blankets, along with a cash donation from the breakfast proceeds, will be delivered to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by chapter officers in July.