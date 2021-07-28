2021-22 BEST season offers new opportunity

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) is announcing a new opportunity for the 2021-2022 BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) program.

BEST is a youth development program of OCA that recognizes Ohio’s junior beef exhibitors for participation and placings through a series of sanctioned cattle shows that include showmanship competitions, educational contests, and leadership opportunities. BEST also includes a separate Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) points division for registered steers and heifers that were bred, born and raised by an Ohio breeder.

New for 2021-2022 out-of-state juniors who purchase Ohio BBS cattle will be eligible to exhibit them at all BEST sanctioned shows, compete for points and over-all year-end awards. This change will provide Ohio breeders of BBS cattle increased marketing and recognition opportunities for their Ohio born registered cattle. Also, the one-time nomination fee for the Ohio breeder will be re-instated for their BBS eligible cattle that will be shown in the BEST.

All BBS points, including those from out-of-state juniors, will begin accumulating at the first BEST sanctioned show and continue through the Ohio Beef Expo.

The OCA BEST program recently released the show schedule for 2021-2022 that begins with the AGR Holiday Classic in Circleville, Ohio on December 10-12. The complete BEST schedule is available at ohiocattle.org.

Eligibility requirements for out-of-state BEST BBS participants include meeting BEST age qualifications. Their family must also be current OCA members and they must make a one-time $60 per head BEST nomination. To be eligible to exhibit at the 2022 Ohio Beef Expo, out-of-state juniors must have exhibited in at least one previous BEST sanctioned show for the 2021-2022 show season. Out-of-state BEST BBS participants may only show BBS eligible cattle at the Ohio Beef Expo.

Out-of-state juniors will be eligible to compete in BEST showmanship competitions, prior to the Ohio Beef Expo, but are not eligible to accumulate BEST points for showmanship placings. Showmanship at the 2022 Ohio Beef Expo will be open to Ohio exhibitors only.

For the 2021-2022 show schedule or for more information regarding the BEST program, visit www.ohiocattle.org/best or contact the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association at 614-873-6736 or email cattle@ohiocattle.org. Be sure to join the OCA BEST Program Facebook group for current updates and information.