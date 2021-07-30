Benjamin Logan FFA Chapter Receives Grant for Local Community

Share Facebook

The Benjamin Logan FFA Chapter has been awarded a grant designed to help the local community. The grant is provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Agricultural & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP) which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

Originally introduced in 2013, ARCOP grants allow Ohio FFA chapters to apply for funding that aid community development projects. These FFA chapter ARCOP projects often benefit rural residents or low-income farmers and have a long-term impact on the community, either economically or through an improved quality of life. Participating FFA Chapters will work in collaboration with other local organizations to complete these projects which will cover agricultural topics varying from educational programs to awareness and promotion to economic development.

Members from the Benjamin Logan FFA Chapter will be providing agricultural knowledge through hands-on applications and experiences to nearly 500 Logan County Elementary School students. Children will learn more about the production of cereal grains, beef, milk, and vegetables through classroom visits and farm field trips.

After FFA Chapter advisors submitted project proposals to the Ohio FFA Foundation, a total of 12 grants were awarded to the following FFA chapters: Benjamin Logan, Allen East, Zane Trace, Miller City, Mohawk, Versailles, Twin Valley South-MVCTC, Peebles, Global Impact, Houston-UVCC, Tinora and Loudonville.

The ARCOP program is a partnership between the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“FFA is an exemplary organization that gives back to the community and is grooming today’s students to be future leaders of Ohio,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda. “The Ohio Department of Agriculture is proud to support these outstanding FFA chapters and projects that will keep agriculture in the forefront and will help local communities across the state.”