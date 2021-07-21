This field is home to eight cover crops: annual rye, radishes, crimson clover, cahaba vetch, triticale, turnips, blue lupine and volunteer wheat.

CORN Live talks cover crops

July 21, 2021 Crops, Top Headlines Leave a comment

By Mary Griffith, Ohio State University Extension

The next three sessions of CORN Live webinars will focus on managing cover crop systems. Sessions will be on Thursday mornings from 8:00-9:00am with 1 hour of nutrient management CCA CEUs offered for attending each session. Topics include:

  • July 22: Interseeding Cover Crops, Sjoerd Duiker, Penn State University, and Jason Hartschuh, OSU Extension
  • July 29: Next Generation Cover Crops: Shalamar Armstrong, Purdue University
  • August 5: Cover Crop Roundtable: Panel discussion with Ohio farmers

Each session is free to attend, but registration is required to get log-in information. Register at www.go.osu.edu/cornlive.

Check Also

Interested in soil health? Learn together with OSU Extension

By Steve Culman, John Fulton, Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Elizabeth Hawkins, Eric Richer, CCA, Ohio State …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved