CORN Live talks cover crops

By Mary Griffith, Ohio State University Extension
The next three sessions of CORN Live webinars will focus on managing cover crop systems. Sessions will be on Thursday mornings from 8:00-9:00am with 1 hour of nutrient management CCA CEUs offered for attending each session. Topics include:
- July 22: Interseeding Cover Crops, Sjoerd Duiker, Penn State University, and Jason Hartschuh, OSU Extension
- July 29: Next Generation Cover Crops: Shalamar Armstrong, Purdue University
- August 5: Cover Crop Roundtable: Panel discussion with Ohio farmers
Each session is free to attend, but registration is required to get log-in information. Register at www.go.osu.edu/cornlive.