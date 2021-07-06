Crop condition strong, rain needed

Share Facebook

Increased precipitation occurred across the State, but some areas were still in need of as hot, muggy conditions prevailed, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 74 percent adequate to surplus, up 2 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending July 4 were 2.2 degrees higher than historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.49 inches of precipitation. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 4.

Farmers harvested wheat, made straw, baled hay, and applied herbicides. Oats headed was 95 percent complete and oats condition was rated 71 percent good to excellent. Corn silking progress was 3 percent complete while corn condition was rated 80 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming was 24 percent and soybeans condition was rated 77 percent good to excellent. Winter wheat mature was rated 85 percent complete and the winter wheat crop was rated 75 percent good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 75 percent good to excellent.