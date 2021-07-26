Crop progress ahead of last year, average

Share Facebook

A dry work week was followed by heavy rains across much of the state by the weekend, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 94 percent adequate to surplus, down 2 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending July 25 were 2 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.54 inches of precipitation. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 25.

Farmers harvested wheat and cut hay as weather permitted. Winter wheat harvest was 94 percent complete. Alfalfa hay second cut progress was 84 percent complete. Oat harvest was 55 percent complete and oats condition was rated 70 percent good to excellent. Corn silking progress was rated 72 percent complete while corn condition was rated 76 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming was rated 75 percent and soybeans condition was rated 68 percent good to excellent. There were some reports of corn and soybeans showing stress from excessive moisture. Pasture and range condition was rated 76 percent good to excellent.