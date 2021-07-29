Share Facebook

The Shelby County Growing Women in Agriculture committee is thrilled to bring back the Empowerment Celebration in 2021. The committee’s goal is to grow women involved in the agriculture community in our area. Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry, many new avenues for our community and state have developed in order to take advantage of these rising agriculture leaders.

As a part of their efforts to grow the agriculture community in Shelby County would like to support local women in agriculture by holding our sixth annual “Growing Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration” event on Sept. 16, 2021, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, the early make and take session starts at 4:30 pm. The event will be held at St. Michael’s Hall, 33 Elm Street, in Fort Loramie. The evening will include a unique blend of educational and fun agriculture information, specifically targeted to the women in our community. The cost is $20 per person, with an additional $25 for an optional pre-event Make’ n Take the class by 937 Designs. A portion of the fee will support the Community Gardens at Agape. Breakout sessions are being filled on a first-come-first-served basis as registrations is received. Registration is due by Aug. 27.

We will begin with heavy hors-d’oeuvres, wine sampling, and social time at 6:00 pm, then follow with the break-out session, then end with our featured speaker, Brandi Buzzard-Frobose. Frobose is Director of Communications at the Red Angus Association of America. She is a rancher, cowgirl, and agriculture advocate. Frobose has spoken on MSNBC, FOX, CBS and visited the White House to address issues like climate change, sustainability, and nutrition. She also makes regular appearances on podcasts, radio, and print journalism. Throughout her career, she has strived to provide clear, transparent communication whether the topic is sustainability or a marketing program. Join us to listen to Brandi’s message about her story and the importance of holding women up in the agriculture community.

In addition the event will feature:

• Minimizing Clutter with Lori Firsdon of Forte Organizer. Firsdon will help participants stop feeling overwhelmed by clutter and start to learn how to effectively manage their things to live a better life.

• Bee an enthusiast! By Emily Davis of Nate’s Nectar. Davis will share how her family started their bee business and how they manage over 550 hives.

• Working on your Mental Health Presented by Jodi Knouff. Knouff is the Director of Clinical Series at the Family Resource Center and will give participants tips to work through life’s burdens and find peace in a difficult world.

• Herbs, mixes oh my! Presented by Amber Stephens of Rosebud Ranch in Piqua. Stephens took a passion for growing food and turned it into a growing business of specialty food, herb mixes, and a profitable CSA.

For additional information or to register, please download the registration brochure at www.ofbf.org/counties/shelby or call Jill Smith, Organization Director for Shelby County Farm Bureau at (877)775-7642.