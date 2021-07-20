Holmes County Steam Engine Association announces 2021 show

Share Facebook

Preparations are in the final stages for the Holmes County Steam Engine Association’s 2021 Show. New this year is a dirt track that will be used for both the Horse and Antique Tractor Pull events.

The 29th annual, three-day event will be held on the Mt. Hope Auction Grounds/Holmes County Event Center, in Mt. Hope, Ohio. Dates are Thursday, Aug. 5, Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, August 7.

Each year features a brand and make of tractor, with 2021 the year of Case IH/Farmall. If that’s not your favorite, next year will feature John Deere.

This fun and exciting family-friendly weekend will kick off on Thursday at 9 a.m. and include steam engine demonstrations, the popular Noon Whistle and, later in the day, the Kid’s Pedal Race. Local music group “Six Strings Band” will provide entertainment at 5 p.m. The evening’s main event, the Horse Pull, begins at 6 p.m.

“Our pull has always been one of the largest in the state and offers an even larger purse of $10,000 this year,” said Melvin Wengerd, HCSEA Board Member. “Despite the pandemic last year, we had a great pull and expect an ever larger one this year.”

Friday includes the Bale and Skillet Throw at 11 a.m. You don’t want to miss the Tractor Games at 1:30 p.m, which include the wash drop, barrel rolling and wagon backing competitions. And as the afternoon winds down, entertainment ramps up at 5 p.m as provided by local music group, “High Country.” Later in the evening, the 2-Track Antique Tractor Pull kicks off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the famous Steam Engine Spark Show to light up the Mt. Hope skies.

Gates open Saturday at 8 a.m. with another day packed with events, including the second annual tractor drive.

“2020 was our inaugural ‘Tractor Drive through Holmes County’ and we couldn’t be more pleased with our turn out,” Wengerd said. “We roughly had 30 tractors participate and hope to increase that this year. As it’s a 90-minute drive, tractors need to be able to travel 10 miles per hour to finish within the allotted time.”

The event closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit hcsea.com or follow us on Facebook.