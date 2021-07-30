The champion rabbits were exhibited by Katelyn Meeks from Preble County.

Junior Market Rabbit Show results

July 30, 2021 2021 Ohio State Fair, Livestock, Top Headlines Leave a comment

The rabbit barn was hopping today with the Junior Rabbit Market Show. The Grand Champion Market Rabbit went to Katelyn Meeks of Preble County who won the banner, a trophy and $2,000.

The champion rabbits, exhibited by Katelyn Meeks.

Reserve Champion honors went to the rabbit pen exhibited by Blake Vollrath from Clark County who received $1,000 along with a trophy and banner. Of the 70+ pens of rabbits at the show, those placing from 11 to 30 were awarded $100. Places 6 through 10 were awarded $200, fifth place received $300, fourth place received $400 and third overall got $500.

Blake Vollrath from Clark County with his Reserve Champion pen of rabbits.

Check Also

2021 Ohio State Fair is almost here

By Matt Reese The Ohio State Fair is almost here, though the 2021 installment will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved