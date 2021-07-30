Junior Market Rabbit Show results

The rabbit barn was hopping today with the Junior Rabbit Market Show. The Grand Champion Market Rabbit went to Katelyn Meeks of Preble County who won the banner, a trophy and $2,000.
Reserve Champion honors went to the rabbit pen exhibited by Blake Vollrath from Clark County who received $1,000 along with a trophy and banner. Of the 70+ pens of rabbits at the show, those placing from 11 to 30 were awarded $100. Places 6 through 10 were awarded $200, fifth place received $300, fourth place received $400 and third overall got $500.