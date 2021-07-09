Line speed issue still not appealed

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A federal district court ruling striking down faster harvest facility inspection speeds allowed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s New Swine Inspection System (NSIS) went into effect on Wednesday, June 30.

However, the Biden administration has until the end of August to file an appeal. NPPC continues to urge the administration to appeal this damaging ruling – which will quickly lead to increased pork industry concentration and packer market leverage – and seeks waivers for the impacted plants until a longer-term solution, acceptable to all industry stakeholders, is realized.

“While we are disappointed the Biden administration has not appealed the court ruling, there is still time for the government to act by appealing the decision and providing waivers that allow the six impacted plants to continue operating at NSIS line speeds until a new rule can be developed,” said NPPC President Jen Sorenson, communications director for Iowa Select Farms in West Des Moines, Iowa. “NPPC continues to urge the administration to appeal before the ruling inflicts irreversible damage to small hog farmers and seismic changes to our entire sector.”