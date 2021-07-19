MSR — 20 years and still counting

Share Facebook

By Mary Wicks

In 2021, an OSU Extension educator, John Smith, recruited folks from OSU, SWCDs and other agencies to launch the first Manure Science Review (MSR). The goal was to provide an educational program that provided research-based information on manure handling and other issues facing livestock producers. It was a success and has continued into 2021, always following Smith’s mantra that you need to provide high quality information, impressive equipment demonstrations, and good food.

Since its beginning, over 4,000 people have attended the MSR, learning from the experts in the manure world on everything from regulations to application methods to environmental issues. The MSR has been held in 16 different Ohio counties in its 20 years of existence. The always popular field demonstrations have included the unique Subsurfer for injecting poultry litter, smoking subsurface drainage tiles, many solid and liquid manure applicators, cover crop plots, and holey underwear. And of course, the food has always been plentiful and delicious.

Continuing the tradition in 2021

This year’s MSR will be held on Aug. 10 at MVP Dairy near Celina, Ohio. Attendees will see and hear about this state-of-the-art dairy’s 80-cow rotary milking parlor, manure handling and management for the 4,400-cow herd, and regenerative farming practices. Speakers will provide updates on the effectiveness of saturated buffers in reducing runoff in Grand Lake St. Marys as well as issues of legacy phosphorus runoff and the KDS/Quick wash system for manure nutrient recovery. Field demonstrations will include solid and liquid applicators, in-season manure side-dress demos, and more. And, everyone will enjoy a barbecue lunch.

Continuing education credits have been approved for Certified Crop Advisors, Certified Livestock Managers and Indiana State Chemist certifications. For program and registration details, click on the link at ocamm.osu.edu or contact me (wicks.14@osu.edu; 330.202.3533).

Mary H. Wicks is a Program Coordinator in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering of The Ohio State University. E-mail: wicks.14@osu.edu. Phone: (330)202-3533. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.