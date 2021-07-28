Share Facebook

It’s time to register for the Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA) Summer Meeting to be held at Advent Christmas Tree Farm in Englewood, Ohio. The meeting will be September 10 and 11.

The host of the meeting will showcase their business as a Christmas tree farm. Some of the highlighted presentations at the event will include Christmas tree entertainment options, Agritourism: Maximizing the potential on your farm, a newgrowers series and classes to receive recertification credits. Anyone interested in the summer meeting should contact theOCTA office by emailing Valerie Graham, Executive Director at val@ohiochristmastree.com

or visit www.ohiochristmastree.com.