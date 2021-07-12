Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 12, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have a soggy couple of days to start this week after a weekend that saw decent shower and thunderstorm action in Ohio. We do not expect any thunderstorms in the short haul, just lingering moisture. Later this week, thunderstorm chances increase, as a frontal boundary comes back in from the NW.

Today and tomorrow we can expect scattered showers over most of Ohio. Coverage each day will be 60%, but combined 2 day coverage will be closer to 80%. Rain totals less than a half inch either day, with 2 day combined totals at .25″-75″. Sun will be minimal the next to days, but not non-existent.

Wednesday and Thursday turn out partly to mostly sunny and rain free. We should see some drying those days, but humidity levels stay high. Temps will be near normal, but not overly hot.

A cold front moves in to Ohio on Friday. Clouds develop early on in NW Ohio with rain developing by midday. Then, we spend the rest of Friday and Saturday spreading and sweeping that rain through the rest of the state. Rains will end by saturdaynight in most areas, but the far southern tier counties of Ohio can see rains linger though early Sunday afternoon. Event rain totals will range from .25″ to 1.5″ with 100% coverage in Ohio. The map below shows rain potential from Friday through Sunday.

Next week looks dry as the active precipitation track sets up south of the OH River. We should be rain free Monday through Wednesday and temps will heat up. The latter part of next week looks rain free as well right now, and we may be looking at our first fully dry week in a while developing for the week of the 19th.