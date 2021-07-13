Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 13, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Another day of rain today, then a bit of a break for a couple days. Our forecast for late this week still includes rain, and we then turn significantly drier next week.

Today will bring rain and thunderstorms back to Ohio, streaming up from the SW. We look for nearly 90% coverage of rains that will mostly be under half an inch. However, yesterday showed us that our atmosphere is primed, and it will not take much to pump up those garden variety showers to a few thunderstorms with heavier downpours, so be on the lookout. Rains should finish up overnight tonight.

Tomorrow stays rain free, but we may be stuck with more clouds than we would like, as it take a little bit to clear out. Thursday features more sunshine. Humidity levels stay high tomorrow and Thursday, priming our atmosphere for an interesting frontal passage to finish the week.

A cold front sweeps through Friday and Saturday, and can have some thunderstorm action with it as well. Rain totals can be .25″-1.5″ over 100% of Ohio. In far southern areas, rain can linger into Sunday midday, but the rest of the state should turn out partly sunny for Sunday. The map below shows rain potential from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon.

We are fully sunny and dry for next week. We take temps down a couple of notches to start the week behind that weekend cold front, but by Tuesday we are back to normal and above normal levels on temps. However, humidity values stay low all week. WE see excellent drying. The warm, dry pattern continues into the start of the 11-16 day window, with no major fronts seen up stream in the plains or western Canada. We will be watching to see if an upper level ridge wants to shift into the eastern corn belt as we finish out the month of July.