Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 14, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Drier weather today as we stay mostly rain free. Clouds may be difficult to break at times, but we should see a mix of clouds and sun. Better sunshine potential comes tomorrow with warmer temps, but high humidity.

A cold front remains on pace to work through Ohio from overnight tomorrow night through Saturday. We see 2 chances of strong thunderstorms along the front, one early Friday and a second early Saturday. The best threat of strong storms will be in the northern half to third of the state, but we wont rule them out completely anywhere. Rain may not end in some areas until midday Sunday. Rain totals for the event will range from half to 1.5″ but we have concern of some embedded 2″ rain totals. See the map below. Moisture should give way to partial clearing by late afternoon and evening.

We look dry now for all of next week, Monday through Saturday. One model is trying to bring a chance of scattered showers in on the back side of an Appalachian system at midweek next week, but we are discounting this solution at this time. However, we will continue to monitor any potential precipitation developments as we go through next week. For the moment, we continue to project a much drier second half of July .