Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 15, 2021

Dry today with good sunshine. We will start to see clouds increase in far NW Ohio later this afternoon. A cold front is still on track to move through tomorrow and Saturday, bringing rain. Today temps will be normal to above normal with high humidity.

Rain starts in NW Ohio this evening, near midnight. It might be a bit earlier in a few spots, but midnight is a good general target. From there, rain continues to spread south and east through the overnight, with frequent rain and thunderstorms for tomorrow and Saturday. Event rain totals will be from half to 1.5″ over 100% of Ohio, and with stronger thunderstorms, some locally higher totals to 2″ or more can fall. We think the best chances of those stronger thunderstorms will be in Central Ohio tomorrow night and NE Ohio Saturday afternoon/eve, but we wont limit storms to those areas. The map below shows moisture potential from late tonight through Saturday night.

Sunday we start to see moisture move away. We cant rule out a few lingering showers in the morning, but by afternoon clearing starts in most areas.

We are fully sunny and dry next week, Monday through Saturday. Temps should be above normal. There still is some model disagreement about potential moisture sagging out of Ontario later in the week, but that solution does not fly with us in light of the flow patterns we see developing for the week overall. We continue to keep our forecast fully dry and warm, but not oppressively hot.