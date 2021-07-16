Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 16, 2021

Share Facebook

Rain and thunderstorms will be working through Ohio today and most of tomorrow. A cold front is sweeping from NW to SE triggering the precipitation. We think the best chance of thunderstorms, especially strong to severe storms, will be in northern and NW parts of Ohio over the next 48 hours, but we will not be getting too cute and ruling it out anywhere. Rain totals for the event will generally be in the half to 1.5″ range over 90% of Ohio, but thunderstorms, especially strong ones can push rain totals over 2″ on a localized basis. Moisture may linger into the first half of Sunday before ending, particularly in far eastern and southeastern OH.

Behind this front, we are looking at quite the dry down. From late Sunday through next Thursday we look to be rain free. Daytime period will be sunny and warm with near maximum evaporation rates. Overnight lows will be near normal. While we expect above normal temps for the week, oppressive temps are not likely the way we see things right now. Models have started to come to some agreement on scattered showers drifting across Ohio next Friday. We will add some shower chances and put coverage at 60% with rain totals up to half an inch. Behind that we are dry again for Saturday.

Sunday a cold front finally looks to work in from the north out of the Great Lakes. Rain totals can be .25″-.75″ using current moisture availability, but if this front comes in after a warm week and our atmosphere gets primed a bit by Friday hit and miss showers, we think that those Sunday rain totals have the potential to grow, and may be closer to an inch when all is said and done. WE will continue to watch that front and make changes as needed in our forecasts early next week.