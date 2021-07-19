Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 19, 2021

Share Facebook

Drier weather is in for this week, and we can hear the collective “thank goodness” comment coming from parts of the state. We should be rain free today and tomorrow in all areas, but with the recent moisture, we likely see some very humid conditions. Temps will be above normal.

A few more clouds around on Wednesday, and as such we have a slight increase in moisture potential, particularly over eastern and NE parts of Ohio. We wont rule out a shower or two with coverage at 20% or less and rain totals of only a few hundredths to a tenth or two. But, we cant declare the region fully dry either. Most of the state will not see showers. We follow that with a fully dry but muggy Thursday forecast, and temps remaining above normal.

Showers are back late in the week on Friday. Moisture is riding down the backside of an upper level ridge in the plains. That puts showers tracking right across the eastern corn belt Friday, coming out of the Great Lakes. Rain totals look to be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 60% of Ohio. We return to dry, rain free weather for Saturday, and although it is humid, we still should put together some good evaporation.

A frontal boundary slides through the eastern corn belt on Sunday, triggering rain and thunderstorms. This will be by far the best coverage event in the 10 day period, with rains expected over 80% of Ohio. Rain totals still look manageable, though, at .1″-.6″. Rains do not look to be overly heavy right now and strong storms are also not expected at this time. If the rains come together like we are seeing, they should fall into the “beneficial” and “timely” categories. The map below shows rain potential for the week ending Sunday night.

Next week we are dry to finish the 10 day forecast window Monday through Thursday. We see a drier air mass in here and warmer temps, likely well above normal. Evaporation should be at a maximum those days, likely pushing a quarter to third of an inch per day.