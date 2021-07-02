Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 2, 2021

Share Facebook

We are moving into a drier forecast pattern today, right in time for the holiday weekend. Most moisture has cleared the state for today, and we see partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and cooler temps. However, it does look like we will get stuck with some wrap around moisture and cloud cover in NE Ohio through midday and afternoon today. We don’t think that the threat of showers is that high (although we cant rule it out) but the clouds will be a definite impediment to sunshine. Even these clouds should break up overnight tonight.

We are sunny dry and pleasant for Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be comfortable tomorrow, and a bit warmer Sunday, but still rather nice. Humidity values really start to climb next week. We are hot and muggy, but rain free Monday through Wednesday morning. The heat and humidity will lead to some instability the second part of the week. We cant rule out scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon/overnight, Thursday afternoon/overnight and Friday afternoon/overnight. However, coverage will be 40-50%, and rain totals mostly .5″ or less. Right now there is no expectation of strong thunderstorms.

A front does come through the region next weekend, sweeping across OH Saturday night into Sunday. We expect rain and thunderstorms will bring .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of the state. However, once again there is no signature of widespread strong thunderstorms. We think that may be a little bit of an oversimplified look. IF we get as warm and muggy as we expect next week, there will be strong thunderstorms somewhere, when that front passes. Right now we are eyeing southern Ohio. The map below shows precipitation from that frontal boundary Saturday night and Sunday.

The extended 11-16 day forecast period is fully dry for Monday the 12th through Thursday the 15th. We can see scattered showers Friday the 16th, but amounts look small at .25″ or less, and coverage is expected to be 60% or less. Temps will be above normal all the way from Monday through Saturday (17th)

