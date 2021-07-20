Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 20, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny warm and dry today but humidity values stay high. We do see a slight airmass change tomorrow. With a mix of clouds and sun, less humid air tracks into the state behind a minor trough. This may trigger a chance of an afternoon or evening light shower in far southern Ohio, but in general, this threat is not large enough to really pay attention to. We just mention to keep it in the back of your minds, especially if looking at hay or forage work. Thursday will be sunny, warm and dry again as humidities rise.

Showers come into Ohio Friday as a minor system slides down the front side of an upper level ridge holding this week over the plains and Canadian prairies. We expect clouds and some sun, while also looking for a half inch or less of rain and coverage at 60%. Behind this little disturbance we turn dry again for Saturday. Sunday a stronger cold front works through Ohio, triggering .25″-1″ rain totals with 80% coverage. We still have potential for some sun, but very limited. The map below shows rain potential for the Friday through Sunday period combined.

Next week continues to look dry through early Wednesday. We see sunshine dominating and temps climbing. We should be rather hot by the time we get to the second half of the week. However, we also see our next disturbance coming a little quicker, as showers and thunderstorms are possible already Wednesday afternoon. Rain totals Wednesday can be .1″-.75 with coverage at 75%. But, the faster moving system clears out faster too leading to a dry and pleasant finish to the week for next Thursday and Friday.