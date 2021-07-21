Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 21, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry weather continues today and tomorrow over almost all of Ohio. We can see some slightly more numerous clouds today over the eastern part of the state, but its not a big enough concern for us to have any mention of precipitation . Temps remain above normal the rest of this week.

We have showers moving into Ohio for this Friday. Rain totals do not look to be too dramatic, but can trigger a few hundredths to half an inch with 60% coverage. After a break in the action for Saturday, rain returns Saturday night and Sunday with .25″-1″ over 80% of the state. Combined we still look for totals Friday through Sunday to be anywhere from .25″-1.5″ and nearly 90% coverage.

Next week starts off a little unsettled over the southern half to third of Ohio, and we cant rule out scattered showers both days. Monday looks to have slightly better chances than tuesday from I-70 south, but we will not get too cute on splitting that hair. We dry down in all areas for next Wednesday and Thursday. Temps next week climb and we will be quite hot. The map below shows highs for next Thursday. These are likely overdone somewhat, but even if they are 5 degrees on average too high, that still puts all of Ohio well above 90.

A front will be knocking on the door for next Friday, with moisture sagging southward out of the Great Lakes. Rain totals will be .1″-.75″ and likely hit all of Ohio. The big threat out of that Friday system may end up being thunderstorms, as the heat can really boost the convection development.

The rest of the extended period will see heat based thunderstorms, but no significant frontal passage, the way things look right now.