Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry again today, but some moisture starts to work into Ohio tomorrow. Temps should be above normal today and humidity levels climb a bit. Rain develops across MI overnight tonight, and tomorrow morning sags into NW Ohio. Through the rest of your Friday, showers spread over northern OH, but likely do not get much farther south than US 30 and at the very most I-70. Rain totals for tomorrow will be half an inch or less with 70% coverage over areas from I-70 north, and little to no coverage farther south.

Saturday is dry in all areas. On Sunday, we are going a little drier this morning, as the biggest moisture coming out of the Great Lakes looks to move straight east, hitting Ontario. We still will call for moisture with 60% coverage and rain totals of .1″ to .7″, but are less concerned about thunderstorms at this time. All action is done by late Sunday night. The map below shows an updated look at moisture potential from Friday and Sunday combined.

Monday and tuesday will be mostly dry with a good deal of sun. We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms in far SW Ohio, especially Monday, but the threat seems to be lower than what we were seeing a few days ago. We continue to look for fully dry weather Wednesday and Thursday, although clouds are on the increase Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are back with a frontal boundary passage next Friday night into Saturday, bringing rain totals of .25″-.75″. Ahead of that front, temps will be quite warm for Wednesday and especially Thursday, with day time highs well above normal and hitting 90s both days. The map below shows updated Thursday highs. Not quite as hot as we had concerns about yesterday, but still plenty warm as we finish out July.